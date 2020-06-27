OnePlus affordable TVs launching on July 2: From price to features, all you need to know

Highlights OnePlus is all set to launch new smart TVs in India

The new TVs have been teased to be affordable options

OnePlus' new TVs will retail at a starting price below Rs 20,000

OnePlus is nearing its next big launch in India on July 2. The company is all set to launch new televisions across the mid-range and entry-level segments in the country next week. Pegged as affordable alternatives to the existing OnePlus TV Q1 which was launched as a premium segment device last year, the new TVs will attempt to tap into the burgeoning smart TV market in India.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has slowly started teasing key details and even the pricing of the two televisions series. From specifications to price and features, here's all we know about the upcoming range of OnePlus affordable TVs.

OnePlus TVs: Expected price

The new OnePlus TVs have already been teased to be split between two different series and operating across two different segments. Earlier, OnePlus had teased the price of the entry-level device. In a tweet shared via its twitter account, OnePlus all but gave away the pricing of the entry variant model by hinting that it will start retail for less than Rs 20,000. And now, through a new teaser, it has thrown a hint about the price of the mid-range TVs it is set to launch in the country.

In a new teaser, OnePlus has teased the starting prices of the three new OnePlus TV models, which will start at Rs 1X,999 for the entry model, Rs 2X,999 for possibly a Full HD one and Rs 4X,999 for the 4K mid-range TV. While the exact pricing is anybody's guess right now, we expect the top-end model to not breach the Rs 45,000 mark. The second model similarly could be priced around Rs 25,000 in India.

Launch in three sizes

The new OnePlus TVs could be made available in three different models with 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch display sizes. This information is based on a recent listing on Bluetooth SIG, and the company's own teasers which hint at the same. The listing previously showed two upcoming OnePlus LED TV variants with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00. These could be the entry-level HD ready TV and a slightly bigger Full HD TV.

This would make a lot of sense considering the new OnePlus TVs will starts at an entry-level price point which is usually populated with 32-inch panel TVs, and will go up to the mid-range segment which maxes out with TVs with 43 and 55-inch panels.

Premium features and specifications

Speaking to India Today Tech, OnePlus' Navnit Nakra also confirmed that the new OnePlus TVs will attempt to bring the best in design, features, and specifications for the price segment they come fighting in.

"Mid and entry-level segments are crucial, not only for us but for the consumer as well. Data suggests that there are millions of families that are going to be upgrading to smart TVs this year. Our focus right now is to ensure that we bring the best specs, the best design, and a great overall experience to the consumer regardless of the price bracket they are making their purchase in," he said.

High screen body to ratio, Cinematic displays

At least one of the new TVs from OnePlus will feature a premium design that brings a thin-bezel form factor. The company claims that the TV will feature 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 6.9mm ultra-thin body. Apart from this, all the TVs will bring an exceptional DCI-P3 93 percent colour gamut for impressive picture quality.