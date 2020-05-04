OnePlus Always On Display coming by 2020 end, maybe limited to high-refresh-rate modelsonly

Highlights OnePlus is working on the AOD feature for Oxygen OS.

Always On Display might be limited to high-refresh-rate displays.

OnePlus may debut it with the OnePlus 8T series later in 2020.

OnePlus users have long been demanding an Always On Display feature and after years of explaining why it's not a good idea on the phones, it seems that OnePlus has finally bowed to its fans. The Always On Display (AOD) is happening soon and OnePlus is going to bring it by the end of 2020. The AOD was inducted under IDEAS programme and it got selected along with a couple of other features, all of which will make it to OnePlus devices in the future.

OnePlus already has a feature that's quite close to the AOD implementation, called the Ambient Display. What this does is show a minimalist UI with the message or notifications content while the phone is in Sleep mode. Last year, OnePlus also added the ability to show the name of the song on the Ambient Display.

While AOD making it to the OnePlus ecosystem is a big deal, it may not be available for all OnePlus users. Based on one of the replies from the OnePlus communities, it seems that feature may be limited to only those models with a high-refresh-rate display. OnePlus clarified earlier that it is working on AOD, studying its effects on battery life on displays with a high refresh rate. If the power consumption falls under 150mAh in a single charge, the feature could be a part of the OnePlus Laboratory.

Hence, if AOD is coming, chances are that it may only be limited to high refresh rate display models. This category only includes the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Older models such as the OnePlus 5 series and OnePlus 6 series may not get the AOD feature at all.

AOD is nowadays a part of most smartphones that use an AMOLED display. The idea was originally implemented by Samsung, which now offers it on all midrange and premium phones using an OLED display. Xiaomi too offers an AOD for its phones that come with an OLED display. Realme, Oppo and Vivo also offer the option on their smartphones.

OnePlus has made it clear that the feature goes into development in June, and will be available in beta testing from August, depending on the prevailing conditions. The feature might eventually be released to the public by the end of 2020.

That means the AOD might debut with the OnePlus 8T series that is expected to come out by October of 2020. The OnePlus Z is also expected to launch in July and it may also end up with a 90Hz AMOLED display.