OnePlus and coronavirus: All stores closed temporarily, online orders put on hold

Highlights OnePlus has closed its offline stores temporarily until April 14.

All online on OnePlus.in will be put on hold at the moment.

OnePlus says it will resume sales after the lockdown period is over.

If you have been ordering a brand new OnePlus phone for yourself from its online stores, have you noticed the extremely long delay for delivery? Well, that's because OnePlus has decided to halt business in India for the duration of the entire 21-day COVID-19 lockdown situation. Until April 14, OnePlus will keep all its OnePlus stores shut and it will also put all new orders on its website on hold for the time being. The announcement comes from OnePlus after India goes into a 21-day lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus.

After the Indian PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-lockdown to battle the COVID-19 infection in India, many phone brands announced postponing launches and halting businesses to avoid inconvenience during the lockdown period. OnePlus, which is expected to come up with a new phone launch in a few weeks, has also joined the fraternity of its rival brands to halt business during the lockdown period.

At OnePlus, the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and partners remain our top priority. Due to the current government mandate to combat COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily close our store in India until the 14th of April, and place all new orders on our website on hold for the time being, says OnePlus in its Twitter post.

OnePlus is not alone in this. Brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have also suspended sales as well as new launches for the time being. Once the lockdown period is over and if the Government deems it fit for everyone to return to normal lives, the sales and launches will be back.

The COVID-19 situation comes at a time when OnePlus is rumoured to be gearing up for the next generation OnePlus 8 series phones. There's no official announcement from the Shenzhen-based phone maker yet but OnePlus officials have been dropping hints about new phones every now and then. OnePlus has even gone on to announce The Lab' programme to hand out units of the upcoming phone ahead of the official launch.

In the world of rumours and leaks, there's a lot of stuff on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro -- the two phones that are expected to come out in April. A few hours ago, there were some leaks that talked in detail about the specifications of the new phones. Based on the leaked sheet, it seems that OnePlus could end up selling the 2020 models at a much higher price than before.