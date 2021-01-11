OnePlus Band India launch today: Expected price, specifications and how to watch livestream

Highlights OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Band today.

The OnePlus Band could get a 1.1-inch display.

OnePlus Band could offer a long-lasting battery.

OnePlus is finally ready to launch its first wearable, the OnePlus Band, today. The rumoured fitness tracker will first launch in India and then make way to markets across the world. Ahead of its launch, information about the OnePlus Band had been teased by the company and its key details had been shared by tipsters online.

OnePlus Band: Expected price, and how to watch livestream

The OnePlus Band is scheduled to launch via an online-only event scheduled by the company today. The event is set to start at 11am in the country with the livestream expected to be shared with OnePlus fans using the company's various social media channels, including itsTwitter and YouTube page.

OnePlus Band: Expected price in India

Previously, we read reports about the launch date and price of the device. Earlier, tipster Ishan Agarwal had claimed that the OnePlus Band will launch in India on January 11, which now has turned out to be accurate. At the time, he had also claimed that the fitness Band will be launched in India at a price of Rs 2,499 which will enable it to take on Xiaomi and other device makers.

Additionally, the OnePlus Band has also been revealed by the company earlier to be an Amazon exclusive after the device was first teased on the e-commerce portal. To create hype for the device, the phone maker has also set-up a dedicated microsite for the product which reveals that the fitness band will come with sleep tracking, real-time heart rate tracking, and water resistance.

OnePlus Band: Expected specifications

As far as the features of the band are concerned, it is suggested that it will come with sleep tracking, real-time heart rate monitoring, and water resistance. Additionally, the OnePlus Band will also come with blood saturation monitoring features. All of this will be accessed through a 1.1-inch touch display, and the band will be kept alive using a battery that offers a 14-day battery life, and 13 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Cycling, Cricket, Pool Swim, Yoga, and more.

Earlier, OnePlus Band's existence was also tipped by Android Central. In its report, the publication had claimed that the fitness tracker will be called the OnePlus Band and that it will precede the smartwatch that the company plans to launch in the coming months. The OnePlus Band is expected to serve as a competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band series which is one of the most popular products in the segment.

As per the report, OnePlus Band will come with an affordable price of around $40 and in exchange bring with itself an OLED display, water resistance, and multi-day battery life as well as support for tracking basic fitness stats.