OnePlus Band teased ahead of launch, shows up on Notify Me page

Highlights OnePlus Band has been teased ahead of launch.

OnePlus has set-up a 'Notify Me' page for the OnePlus Band.

The Band is likely to launch soon in India.

Over the last few days, we've heard surprising rumours about OnePlus' plans of launching its first wearable. Expected to be called the OnePlus Band, this rumoured fitness tracker had been tipped to the first launch in India and then make way to markets across the world. And now, we have our first real hint from the company to back up such claims.

The company has posted the first teaser for the device, and interestingly it has been shared via the OnePlus India Twitter account. The teaser does not give away the device's design completely or for the matter even reveals its name, however, what it does do is give us a hint about the design of the upcoming fitness band, and in the process also confirms its existence.

The tweet accompanying the teaser poster also houses a link to a 'Notify Me' page on the OnePlus India website where fans can win the device by participating in a quiz. The tweet also confirms that it is a fitness-related wearable with the accompanying text.

Earlier, OnePlus Band's existence was tipped by Android Central. In its report, the publication had claimed that the fitness tracker will be called the OnePlus Band and that it will precede the smartwatch that the company plans to launch in the coming months. The OnePlus Band is expected to serve as a competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band series which is one of the most popular products in the segment.

As per the report, OnePlus Band will come with an affordable price of around $40 and in exchange bring with itself an OLED display, water resistance, and multi-day battery life as well as support for tracking basic fitness stats.

For now, there's no word on the launch date of the OnePlus Band, however, it is believed that the fitness tracker will be announced by OnePlus first in India and then will make its way to other regions. In fact, even a January launch for the smart band is likely, and with the company starting to tease the device already it looks like we could be really close to the launch of the device after all.