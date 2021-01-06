OnePlus Band teased on Amazon, launch date, price in India leaked ahead of launch

Highlights OnePlus Band has been teased ahead of launch.

OnePlus Band is tipped for January 11 launch.

The OnePlus Band could be priced at Rs 2,499.

OnePlus looks all set to launch its first wearable, the OnePlus Band, later this month. The rumoured fitness tracker has been tipped to first launch in India and then make way to markets across the world. Ahead of its launch, information about the OnePlus Band has been shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter where he has revealed the date, price and other features of the device.

Agarwal has claimed that the OnePlus Band will launch in India on January 11, and the fitness Band will be launched in India at a price of Rs 2,499 which will enable it to take on Xiaomi and other device makers.

Additionally, the OnePlus Band has also been listed on Amazon, where it has been revealed that the fitness wearable will be an exclusive to the e-commerce portal and as such will be going on sale on Amazon. To create hype for the device, the phone maker has also set-up a dedicated microsite for the product which reveals that the fitness band will come with sleep tracking, real-time heart rate tracking, and water resistance.

As far as the features of the band are concerned, it is suggested that it will come with sleep tracking, real-time heart rate monitoring, and water resistance. Additionally, the OnePlus Band will also come with blood saturation monitoring features. All of this will be accessed through a 1.1-inch touch display, and the band will be kept alive using a battery that offers a 14-day battery life, and 13 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Cycling, Cricket, Pool Swim, Yoga, and more.

Earlier, OnePlus Band's existence was also tipped by Android Central. In its report, the publication had claimed that the fitness tracker will be called the OnePlus Band and that it will precede the smartwatch that the company plans to launch in the coming months. The OnePlus Band is expected to serve as a competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band series which is one of the most popular products in the segment.

As per the report, OnePlus Band will come with an affordable price of around $40 and in exchange bring with itself an OLED display, water resistance, and multi-day battery life as well as support for tracking basic fitness stats.