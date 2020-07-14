OnePlus Buds confirmed by company, to launch in India alongside OnePlus Nord

Highlights OnePlus Buds has been confirmed to be launched in India

OnePlus Buds will be the company's first-ever truly wireless earphones

The TWS earbuds willl be launched on July 21

After cryptically teasing the OnePlus Buds only yesterday, phone maker OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching the truly wireless buds in India on July 21. The launch of the OnePlus Buds will be held alongside the company's upcoming affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Buds will be the company's first-ever truly wireless earphones, which are "designed to deliver high-quality audio playback and easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience."

The launch of the OnePlus Buds will come after the company announced its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in India in 2017. Since then, OnePlus has brought a number of audio products, however, none of them as major as the OnePlus Buds.

"With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience," said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus. "Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That's exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver."

The company has announced that the OnePlus Buds will be revealed alongside the company's new, more affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, on July 21. The two products will be launched at an online-only event, at an online-only event which can be attended in AR using the Nord AR App from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Earlier, a leak had shown off the OnePlus Pods in black color tucked neatly inside a triangular case. The leak came courtesy of tipster Max J, who gave us the first look at the black OnePlus Pods. The image revealed interesting design elements about the earbuds, which appear to look like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. The Pods also appear to bring a premium look, with a brushed aluminum finish on the back. The in-ear design of the Bullets Wireless 2 looks likely to be for passive noise cancellation. However, it could be quite possible that the new buds also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Much like other competitors, the stem on this could host capacitive touch controls and gestures. The OnePlus Pods could also be based on Oppo's recently launched TWS earbuds. They also feature a similar design and as such, some of its functionality could be ported to the OnePlus Buds.