OnePlus Bullets TWS not launching with OnePlus 8, could come with OnePlus 8T series

Highlights The OnePlus wireless earbuds wont be launching with the OnePlus 8 series.

The launch could be delayed to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The earbuds could be based on the Oppo Enco Free earbuds.

OnePlus has been consistently hinting at launching the OnePlus 8 series in all the markets where it operates. While OnePlus fans have been looking forward to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, there were expectations of a new completely wireless earbud from OnePlus. Rumours suggested that OnePlus could do an AirPods-like version of the Bullets wireless earphones but a recent tip now suggests that the market will have to wait for it.

Popular tipster Max J. has tweeted out that the OnePlus true wireless earbuds will not be happening anytime soon. There's no reason known for this delay but we possibly blame it on the COVID-19 epidemic that has wreaked havoc across the world. There was no information on these OnePlus wireless earbuds, apart from the fact that these will be completely wireless.

Given that OnePlus sources its components from Oppo, it can be safe to assume that OnePlus will use the Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds as the base for the Bullets true wireless earbuds. The earbuds will most probably come with long stalks and they will have a case with automatic connectivity features. Similar to the Realme Buds Air, you can also expect touch-based controls utilising gestures.

OnePlus could also include wireless charging for these pair of earbuds given that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to feature wireless charging. OnePlus is also expected to bring reverse wireless charging to the OnePlus 8 Pro but unlike the Mi 10 series phones, the speed will be restricted to 3W.

While the OnePlus earbuds are getting delayed, the phones are coming on time. Rumoured date for OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 8 series phone stands at April 15. Similar to most of the recent phone launches, the OnePlus 8 will be launched via an online launch event. Earlier rumours suggested three phones at launch, with a new and cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite joining the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, only the latter phones are expected to launch.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have already been confirmed to support 5G network out of the box. These phones will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Leaked specifications suggest that the OnePlus 8 will get mega upgrades and it will be closer to the OnePlus 7 Pro from last year. The OnePlus 8 Pro will go more upmarket and it will end up with some first-time features such as wireless charging and IP rating for water and dust resistance.