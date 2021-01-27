OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to launch new brand today: Everything we know about it

Highlights Carl Pei is set to launch a new venture today.

The launch of the new startup is scheduled for 4:30pm IST.

The new company by Pei could deal in audio products.

OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei who walked out of the company last year is now set to launch his new venture. After months of wait, Pei will take the lid off his new startup as he announces the company officially later today. The new company is headquartered in London and the announcement will start at 11 am UK time. In India, this should mean the announcement will be made at around 4:30pm.

Pei had first announced plans for this new startup in December 2020. At the time he had revealed that the startup had already raised $7 million, however, Pei stopped short of disclosing any more information about it. Since then, the company has also received an undisclosed amount in seed investment from the founder of CRED, Kunal Shah, who has officially backed Pei's new London-based venture.

This investment into Carl's venture comes after the startup raised the above-mentioned amount in its initial round of investment. This investment included backing from Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

There's little we know about Pei's new venture at the moment. However, from what has been revealed, the startup will bring audio accessories and possibly even launch a music streaming service under its name. However, the latter is purely speculation at the moment with Pei not announcing anything officially.

To remind our readers, this is Pei's second attempt at starting a company. As we know, his first was OnePlus which he co-founded with Pete Lau in 2013. Under OnePlus, Pei was instrumental in the launch of many of the company's premium segment products and had only last year played a key part in the launch of the company's mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone.

