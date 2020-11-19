OnePlus confirms Nord N100's display supports 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch panel.

OnePlus launched the Nord N10 and N100 smartphones a few weeks ago. Announced for select markets, the two phones have been in short supply since their launch. This is especially true for the Nord N100 which is now slowly starting to find its way to buyers and the larger OnePlus fan community.

As the phone's availability has improved, we've also now found out that the phone indeed offers some features that are not mentioned on the spec sheet. Case point a 90Hz display. Despite being the most affordable phone from OnePlus to date, the phone packs a display that can refresh at 90Hz. Interestingly, this is even after the phone's official spec sheet shows it to feature a 60Hz panel.

The information was shared by Android Authority, who after purchasing a unit of the OnePlus Nord N100 pointed out that it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. After this was brought to OnePlus' notice, the company retracted its earlier info about it having a 60Hz refresh rate and confirmed that the phone indeed has a 90Hz refresh rate support.

As for the other specifications of the Nord N100, it is a low-end device, which is why it skimps a bit on the specs. The phone gets a big 6.52-inch display paired to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Underneath the hood, we have a Snapdragon 460 SoC with support for 4G.

There's a 13-megapixel primary camera, that's sat next to two more lenses for portrait and macro shots. Again, there's no in-display scanner and the phone relies on a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. For battery, the phone's got a large 5,000 mAh battery, but it can only be fast-charged at up to 18W.

Alongside the Nord N100, the company had also launched N10. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage which has been paired to a Snapdragon 690 SoC for solid performance. The phone brings with itself a big screen at 6.49 inches which is also rated to run at 90Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, this screen is bigger than the one found on the OnePlus Nord.

The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but no in-display reader. Other specifications of the device include dual stereo speakers, which again is something that was not included on the original Nord. The phone comes with a quad-camera set-up consisting of a main 64-megapixel camera, a 119-degree ultrawide, macro and a monochrome lens. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera.