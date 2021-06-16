OnePlus is merging teams with Oppo, CEO Pete Lau says brand OnePlus will continue

OnePlus has announced that it will further integrate with its sister smartphone brand Oppo. The move follows the positive impacts observed from the earlier merger of the R&D teams of the two companies. OnePlus says that it will continue to operate independently following the merger.

The announcement makes the deep-seated association of OnePlus and Oppo more public than ever before. In a recent note, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated that the two companies will "further integrate" to be more efficient through resource sharing for both hardware and software.

As mentioned by Lau, the association will result in more resources at hand for the companies to create better products. It will also bolster faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

The integration follows the additional responsibilities taken by Lau at Oppo last year. His role as Senior VP and Chief Product Experience Officer at Oppo led to the integration of a number of OnePlus and Oppo teams. The companies were able to better streamline their operations and "capitalize on additional shared resources" with the integration.

Lau clears that OnePlus will continue to operate independently following the merger. This means all OnePlus branding, channels and products will operate as before.