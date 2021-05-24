OnePlus launches affordable OnePlus TV 40Y1 in India at Rs 21,999, first sale on May 26

Highlights The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 joins the 32-inch and 43-inch models that were launched earlier under Y-series.

It will be available via Flipkart from May 26.

The new Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 and supports OnePlus Connect.

OnePlus India has expanded its TV portfolio and added another model to the affordable Y-range, the OnePlus TV 40Y1. The new model comes with a 93 per cent colour gamut and runs on Android TV 9.0. Much like other OnePlus TV models, the new OnePlus TV 40Y1 also sports the company's bezel-less design with an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent. Notably, this is the highest screen-to-body ratio on the company's Y-series models - 32-inch and 43-inch.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available from May 26 on Flipkart, while the company's online store, OnePlus.in, lists the new TV but says it will available in a few days. This means that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be initially made available via Flipkart and will soon be available on the company's online store. It is priced at Rs 21,999. Additionally, Flipkart has listed an instant discount offer where consumers can get 10 per cent off when purchasing a TV using HDFC Bank cards.

The new OnePlus TV 40Y1 sits perfectly between the 32-inch and 43-inch models that were launched earlier. The OnePlus TV 32Y1 is available at Rs 15,999, while the OnePlus TV 43Y1 comes at Rs 26,999.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is powered by Android TV, which means users get access to Google Assistant as well as the Google Play store with a host of apps. The TV comes with a built-in Chromecast, enabling users to play any content even from a connected smartphone.

OnePlus says that the new OnePlus TV 40Y1 brings some popular features from the flagship Q1 series, like Type Sync, Smart Volume Control, Quick App Switch, Multi-Device Control, and User Metrics.



The OnePlus TV 40Y1 runs OxygenPlay UI on top and offers access to popular apps Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hungama, Eros Now, and Prime Video.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 also comes with OnePlus Connect app support, allowing users to link their Android phone to access the OnePlus TV. The app allows users to explore trending videos, use the phone as a remote control with the enhanced trackpad, type with mobile phone keyboard to search media, quick switch between frequently used apps, cast local media on a mobile phone to the TV, mirroring phone screen to the TV, and take a screenshot of the TV and share with others.

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with 1920x1080 pixels screen resolution with Dolby Audio support and 20W sound output. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 Ethernet port, 1 RF connection input, 2 HDMI input, 1 AV input, 1 Digital Audio output, and 2 USB ports.