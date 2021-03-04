OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200 SoC may launch in Q2 2021

Highlights OnePlus Nord 2 may launch in Q2 2021.

It is expected to be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC.

This could be the first OnePlus device to ship with a Mediatek SoC.

The much-hyped OnePlus Nord made its way in August 2020 last year. Nevertheless, the device did live up to consumers' expectations, and it brought a capable processor in the form of Snapdragon 765G, a decent set of quad rear camera's and clean bloatware free UI at affordable pricing.

We have already seen many leaks around the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, which we detailed extensively in previous articles. More recently, another OnePlus dubbed as OnePlus Nord 2 is seen creating some buzz. The smartphone appearing in rumours is expected to be the next mid-ranger from the company.

A new report from Android Central suggests OnePlus Nord 2 launch to take place in Q2 2021. Further, the report reveals that it will be powered by Mediatek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz. Besides this, the chipset is 5G and WiFi 6 capable.

The company strategy of launching two devices in a year has taken a steep turn. For instance, the BBK owned smartphone giant launched six devices in total last year. Out of which, three came under the Nord moniker, including the OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 and the Nord N10 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 2 might be the first OnePlus device to be powered by a MediaTek chipset. All the previous OnePlus devices shipped with Qualcomm chipsets in the past. With its fresh Nord lineup, OnePlus is looking to consider Meditak chipsets too, which is basically an attempt to cut down on the manufacturing cost as far as we can predict.

That is certainly a big win for Meditak considering Qualcomm's dominance in the flagship market. The Taiwanese chip manufacturer has already penetrated into the midrange and entry-level market, and now the brand is all set to step in the flagship and make a name for itself.

OnePlus Nord was launched to take over the midrange and entry-level market, and its instant success has all to do with its aggressive pricing. The OnePlus Nord was launched in India for Rs 24999. Now with OnePlus Nord 2 expected to rock the Dimensity 1200 SoC, it will be interesting to find the same pricing.

More details will pour in about this upcoming successor, i.e. the OnePlus Nord 2, as we move closer to to the launch, which is expected to take place in Q2 2021.