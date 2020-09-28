OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM model sale today: Time, where to buy online, price, specifications, offers, other details

Highlights OnePlus Nord will be sold on e-commerce websites today.

This sale is for the 6GB variant of the phone.

The OnePlus Nord is going to be available at a price of Rs 24,999.

OnePlus Nord, which was launched a few weeks ago, is going on sale in its 6GB variant today. Earlier the phone had gone on sale in its 8GB and 12GB variants. Now if you are thinking of buying the OnePlus Nord, here is what you need to know.

OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999. This is the base variant and hence the lower price of the phone. At this price, you get 6GB RAM. The price of the other two variants is slightly more. The price of the 8GB variant is Rs 27,999 while the price of the 12GB variant in India is Rs 29,999. Both the phones are already available in open sale on Amazon India website and in offline OnePlus stores as well as on online OnePlus store.

Now coming back to the OnePlus Nord 6GB, this phone will go on sale in India at 2pm via Aamzon India. This could be a popular variant of the phone so be ready to jump on the sale quickly.

As far as offers are concerned, no specific offers have been announced. The OnePlus Nord will sale at Rs 24,999 though there could be some bank offers for which you should check the Amazon website during the sale.

OnePlus specs and features

OnePlus Nord offers users a 6.4-inch screen with FullHD+ resolution and an AMOLED panel. The screen features a 90Hz display and it has a fingerprint sensor under it. The phone supports 5G via its Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The Nord uses a 4115mAh battery as its power source and it supports the 30W Warp Charge system from OnePlus. The charging speed is fast enough to fill up the phone's battery in one hour. On the front, the phone has two cameras. There is the main camera with 32-megapixel image sensor and an ultra-wide camera with 8MP sensor. On the rear there is a 48MP sensor paired with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor cameras.