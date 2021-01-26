OnePlus Nord Android 11-based OxygenOS open beta 2 update released: Here are all the new features

Highlights OnePlus has announced a new OxygenOS 11 update for OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord is getting new security upgrades.

The update also improves stability of the OnePlus Nord.

After getting its first open beta update, OnePlus has announced the second beta update for the OnePlus Nord. Based on the OxygenOS 11 (Android 11), the new update brings a number of fixes and optimizations for the device.

While the previous update included a number of new features also, this one brings no new features with itself. However, that's not exactly surprising considering the new update comes after the first Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta update arrived for the OnePlus Nord only a few weeks ago.

Apart from the bug fixes and optimisations, the new update also comes with the latest Google Security patch. The OxygenOS Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus Nord also offers enhancements that improve the day-to-day stability fixes for the device's camera, clock, and Messenger Bubbles.

System

Optimized the UI display of Calculator

Optimized the position and animation of some icons in the lock screen

Optimized the background management of Whatsapp to receive more timely messages

Fixed the issue that the battery icon is not displayed after the device is rotated from landscape to portrait

Fixed the small probability issue where the Dirac Audio Tuner may fail to adjust the sound effect

Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set

Message

Fixed the issue that Messenger Bubbles can not pop up

Camera

Fixed the issue with Histogram and horizontal reference line being turned off by default

Fixed the flashing issue with the icon of Depth effect while shooting with portrait mode

Network

Fixed the issue that SIM 2 can not be set as the default card

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

OnePlus Nord offers users a 6.4-inch screen with FullHD+ resolution and an AMOLED panel. The screen features a 90Hz display and it has a fingerprint sensor under it. The phone supports 5G via its Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The Nord uses a 4115mAh battery as its power source and it supports the 30W Warp Charge system from OnePlus. The charging speed is fast enough to fill up the phone's battery in one hour. On the front, the phone has two cameras. There is the main camera with 32-megapixel image sensor and an ultra-wide camera with 8MP sensor. On the rear there is a 48MP sensor paired with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor cameras.

