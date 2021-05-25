OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 may launch in India soon

Highlights Two OnePlus models have been spotted on the BIS listing.

The model numbers of the smartphones correspond to codenames OnePlus EBBA and OnePlus Denniz.

The devices are expected to be launched in the coming months.

OnePlus might be launching two new smartphones in India soon. Recent listings have hinted at this, and if speculations are anything to go by, these two smartphones will be the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The expectations arise from a listing spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. As pointed out by noted tipster Mukul Sharma in a tweet, two new OnePlus smartphone models have received their certification as per the BIS.

As of now, the listing only displays the model numbers of the two OnePlus devices. The tipster notes that the model number EB2101 stands for the smartphone codenamed OnePlus EBBA, which is indeed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

For those unaware, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is lined up to debut as the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which was launched in OnePlus' global markets last year. The smartphone has not been launched in India to date, and it seems like its successor will now mark the series' entry into the country later this year.

The other listing - DN2101, represents OnePlus Denniz, which is a codename for the OnePlus Nord 2.

Note that even though the model numbers correspond to the above-mentioned devices, the two OnePlus smartphones don't need to be launched with these names. That is because OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 are not the official names of the phones as of now but are strongly speculated to be.

Since the model numbers have received BIS certification, it is likely that they will be launched in India in the coming months. Speculations at this stage confirm that these are the only two smartphones that the company can introduce in the Indian market right now.

OnePlus Nord 2 is supposed to be the obvious successor to the OnePlus Nord, which was launched in India in July last year. If the company follows a similar timeline, it will introduce the Nord 2 in the next couple of months.

However, the OnePlus Nord prevented the Nord N10 5G from entering the Indian market last year. While OnePlus sold the former in India, the Nord N10 5G was touted as the budget smartphone restricted to the European and US markets.

Bringing its successor to India will mark a deviation from this, and OnePlus will have two back-to-back budget smartphones in the country. It remains to be seen how the Chinese tech major plans to achieve this best.