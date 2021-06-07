OnePlus Nord CE 5G coming soon and here is everything we know about it, plus lottery and lucky draw contests

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to be the next big launch by OnePlus in India. On June 10, at the Summer Launch Event, OnePlus will unveil the new Nord that promises to be big on every front. In the build-up to the launch, OnePlus is making sure to meet the curiosity of those waiting for the smartphone through some teasers that it has put out on social media.

To date, it has revealed three mystery features of the smartphone. The fourth and last one is awaited and to be unveiled on June 8. In addition, we already know a few details  tentatively, subject to confirmation  via leaks and rumours. All in all, it seems that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be more affordable than the OnePlus Nord that was launched last year, and yet will come with hardware that is more befitting 2021.

We know that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will sport a sleek and streamlined design with a thickness of just 7.9 mm. This has been shared by the company. The device will carry a triple-lens camera setup that will have an impressive 64-megapixel primary sensor. In its Instagram teasers, the company has also confirmed the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack which should be good news for a lot of users.

How to buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India

Though the price is a mystery right now, it seems that the Nord CE is likely to be priced less than the original Nord that came in 2020. Now, if that is the money you plan to spend on your next phone, you can head to the Amazon India or OnePlus India website and show your interest.

Users looking to know all about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G can head to the product page of the device on both the above-mentioned websites and click on the "Notify Me" option.

This brings us to the next point: OnePlus is also running a few contests that will help OnePlus fans win some goodies, or may even help them get a Nord CE for free.

There is a series of contests that OnePlus is running in the build-up to the launch. Those who are enrolling in the company's Notify Me plan stand a chance to win one prize every day till June 10, 11:59 PM IST.

These prizes range from a OnePlus Nord CE 5G and a OnePlus TV U Series U1S to Rs 500 off on the OnePlus Phone, Rs 1000 off on OnePlus TV and Rs 100 off on OnePlus Audio. Winners will receive the prizes on their OnePlus account as coupons, valid until June 30.

OnePlus Nord merchandise

OnePlus has yet another good news for the fans of the OnePlus Nord series. The company will be coming up with merchandise related to the Nord series at the launch event on June 10. OnePlus confirmed this through a recent post on its Instagram account dedicated to the series.

From what has been shared in the post, we can see a white coloured t-shirt with the OnePlus Nord moniker among these. There is another black-coloured t-shirt with an even bolder print of the Nord as well as a OnePlus Nord waist bag in the midst.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G availability

Post its launch in India and other countries on June 10, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for pre-order starting June 11, exclusively for Red Cable Club members. The members can book the smartphone from both Amazon India as well as OnePlus India websites.

OnePlus is also offering gifts worth Rs 2,699 to those pre-ordering the device. Of course, there are several other benefits to joining the Red Cable Club, including cloud storage and extended warranty options.

As noted earlier, OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be launched on June 10. On the same day, OnePlus is also expected to launch a new U series television, which too is likely to have a large screen but relatively more affordable price.