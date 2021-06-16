OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on sale in India today: Price, launch offers, and specs

Highlights The OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on sale today.

The sale starts at 12 pm IST, and customers can buy the phone via Amazon as well as the company's online store.

HDFC Bank customers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company's latest smartphone, goes on sale in India from today. The smartphone was launched last week in the country alongside the OnePlus TV U1S. The Nord CE 5G comes with a Snapdragon 750G processor with 5G support, sports a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, 90Hz AMOLED display, and packs a massive 4500mAh battery. This is an open sale, which means it doesn't require any sign-up or registration. Amazon India has already claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the highest-selling smartphone on pre-order in 2021 on the e-commerce website.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available online via Amazon India as well as the company's online store, the OnePlus.in starting at noon today.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India and launch offers

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It has been launched in three RAM and storage models, the other two being - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 27,999. The company wasn't telling pre-orders for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, so we can expect it to be available during the open sale.

Talking about the launch offers, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available with Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also avail of a No-Cost EMI offer for up to six months with HDFC Cards. Amazon India listing also claims Rs 6,000 worth of benefits with the purchase of the Nord CE. For customers planning to buy the Nord CE from Amazon, the online retailer will give an additional Rs 500 cashback on every order made on June 16 and 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in three colours - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray. It weighs just 170 grams and measures 7.9mm thick. The Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and supports a 5G network, making it a future-ready handset. It packs a large 4500mAh battery with a new Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging.

It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with EIS and f/2.25 aperture. There's also a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30fps and comes with various camera features like Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Pro mode, and Smart scene recognition. There's also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports features like face unlock and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and supports dual-SIM.