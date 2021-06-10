OnePlus Nord CE 5G key specifications, India price, availability, and all other details here

Highlights The latest addition to the Nord range is OnePlus Nord CE 5G, where CE stands for Core Edition.

At 7.9mm, the Nord CE is the slimmest smartphone from OnePlus since the launch of the OnePlus 6T.

It comes with the headphone jack, a feature that was missing on the original Nord smartphone launched last year.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been launched for the Indian market alongside the company's new OnePlus TV U1S range, which includes three new models. OnePlus revealed that the original Nord achieved the highest opening sale day volume in the company's history. And, with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company would want to break that record as well. The new Nord CE 5G is now the company's most affordable 5G smartphone offering in the country.

With the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company has streamlined the design to appeal to the audience it caters to. It has been launched in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Grey colours. Taking feedback from the consumers, OnePlus has brought back the headphone jack on the Nord CE, which was missing on the original Nord. However, the new Nord CE 5G missed out on the signature alert slider on the right panel which has been part of OnePlus phones ever since the OnePlus One.

At 7.9mm, the Nord CE is among the slimmest smartphones by the company and weighs just 170 grams. The company has made massive improvements to the design, battery, camera, and performance fronts. Let's dive into the specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G key specifications

Dimensions - 159.2x73.5x7.9mm

Weight - 170 grams

Colours - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray

Display - 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio, 410PPI pixel density, Dark Mode, Reading Mode

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile platform

Adreno 619 GPU

RAM - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB

Storage - 128GB, 256GB (Non expandable)

Battery - 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus

Camera - 64-megapixel primary sensor, f/1.79 aperture, EIS

8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field of view, EIS, f/2.25 aperture

2-megapixel mono lens with aperture f/2.4 aperture

LED flash, Multi-autofocus support

Front camera - 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with EIS, f/2.45 aperture

Other features - Face unlock, in-display fingerprint scanner

Connectivity options - Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0 Type-C, Dual-nano SIM

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price and availability details

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in three variants with prices starting at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The smartphone will be available in open sale from June 16. It will be available to purchase via OnePlus.in and Amazon.

Vijay Sales has also announced pre-orders for the Nord CE 5G starting Friday. Interested customers can pre-book the Nord CE 5G via online as well as offline stores of Vijay Sales.