OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch this week: Features that have been confirmed so far

Highlights OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India will be officially revealed on June 10th.

The mid-range 5G smartphone will be available for sale from June 16th.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64 MP primary camera.

OnePlus is set to introduce its newest mid-range smartphone in the Nord series, the Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G, in India on June 10 during a virtual event. However, just days before the launch, several specifications of the OnePlus Nord have been confirmed.

The virtual launch event of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to begin at 7 PM on the YouTube channel of OnePlus as well as other social media platforms, including Twitter. The launch event will also be live streamed on the OnePlus India official website. Let us take a look at the features that have been confirmed so far:

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for sale from June 16th, the company has confirmed already. The smartphone is currently open for pre-orders in India

Camera



It has been confirmed via a post on the OnePlus Nord Twitter page that the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A recent leak claims that the phone will feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it is said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel camera at the front for video calls or selfies.

Slim design



OnePlus Nord CE 5G is confirmed to come with a slim design measuring just 7.9mm, and the company has also been teasing a streamlined design. Comparing the new Nord CE 5G, the original Nord smartphone measured 8.2mm thick. For streamlined design, the company seems to have ditched the signature alert slider, as seen in the new leaked render of the Nord CE.

The design of the smartphone resembles that of the original OnePlus Nord. The volume buttons are on the left side of the frame. The right side has the power button. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, a feature that was missing on the

5G support



OnePlus Nord CE 5G has support for the next generation of wireless internet technology. With its built-in support for 5G, the smartphone is future-ready to reap speeds up to 10 times faster than the current 4G offerings. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11.

While the price of the upcoming device has still been kept under wraps, it is being speculated that it will cost less than the original OnePlus Nord that was launched with a price tag of Rs 24,999. So, it is safe to assume that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be priced in the bracket of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Performance



OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to be available in two RAM and storage variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A new leak claims that the OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an inbuilt fingerprint scanner.

Further, it will pack a 4500mAh battery which is bigger than the one seen on the original Nord (4115mAh). It is also said to support Warp Charge 30T fast-charging technology.