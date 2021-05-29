OnePlus Nord CE 5G tipped to come with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 64-megapixel camera

Highlights OnePlus had confirmed launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10, 2021.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

OnePlus is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the market, but it would not be an addition to the existing 9 series. The company had confirmed launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10, 2021.As per leaks and reports, the smartphone is expected to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and will cater to the budget audience. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be launched alongside OnePlus TV U-series models.

As per a report by Android Central, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It appears to be a watered-down version of the OnePlus Nord which has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The other midrange devices that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G are the Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i and Galaxy A52 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to flaunt a 16-megapixel camera sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G are expected to be launched in the Indian and European markets.

Along with the smartphone, OnePlus is also expected to launch the TV U1S series in India on June 10, 2021. The OnePlus TV U1S series will most likely come in three display sizes including 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch with 4K resolution, as per the information shared by tipster Ishan Agrawal. The OnePlus TV will likely come with HDR 10+, HLG and MEMC support while the display might come with a high refresh rate of 60Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus TV U1S Feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio. The Smart TV will run on Android TV 10 and will support Google Assistant with Smart Voice Control.

The report further mentions that the OnePlus TV U1S will be powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Most of the features are expected to be similar to the existing TV U1 series which was launched at Rs 49,999 and available in a single size with a 55-inch 4K back lit-LED display.