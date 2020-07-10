OnePlus Nord complete specifications and images leak ahead of July 21 India launch

Highlights OnePlus Nord is the company's upcoming mid-range smartphone

The OnePlus Nord is expected to be launched on July 21

OnePlus Nord could get a 6.44-inch display upon launch

It's no secret that OnePlus is working on a new affordable mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The device has been teased extensively over the past few days, and now ahead of its launch, key specifications of the upcoming device have leaked online.

The leak comes courtesy of noted tipster, Evan Blass, who reveals not only the camera details but also other important information about the smartphone. The leak appears to be from the virtual Nord training presentation, which also reveals the colour options of the phone as well -- Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx.

The leak claims the OnePlus Nord could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available in two variants, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

For cameras, the leak reveals that the phone could come with a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This will be sat next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.

Apart from this, leaked images in the past have also revealed the complete design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord. As per the leaked images, the OnePlus Nord could flaunt a display with a pill-shaped hole on the top-left corner for the dual-camera setup. This punch-hole as per the latest specifications leak would comprise of dual cameras with a 32-megapixel wide and 8-megapixel ultrawide angle cameras completing the set-up.

Apart from this, the images of the OnePlus Nord show the phone to sport quad cameras at the back that are aligned vertically in the upper-left corner. The leaked photos also show the phone's volume rocker on the left and the power button and alert slider on the right.

More on the device will be known in the coming days as we get close to the Nord's July 21 launch date. The launch event will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The company has also revealed that OnePlus Nord pre-orders in India will begin on July 15 on Amazon India and customers will have to pay a deposit amount of Rs 500 for pre-booking their phones.