OnePlus Nord confirmed for July 21 India launch, pre-orders begin on July 15

OnePlus has finally announced the launch date for its much-awaited mid-range offering. Called the OnePlus Nord, this affordable phone has now been confirmed to launch on July 21 at an augmented reality event. The information was shared with the media through a press note, which also revealed more light on the event.

As per the note, OnePlus' AR launch event on July 21 will allow users to join in via live stream on the OnePlus Nord AR app that is it says will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The company has also revealed that OnePlus Nord pre-orders in India will begin on July 15 on Amazon India and customers will have to pay a deposit amount of Rs 500 for pre-booking their phones.

OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus, giving us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world. For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room," said Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord. "We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users."

OnePlus has also explained that upon pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by August 31 will receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. Users can click Notify me on Amazon.in to stay updated.

As for the specifications of the phone, the company has revealed very little. But leaks in the past have claimed that the display on the OnePlus Nord could be 6.4-6.5 AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available in two variants, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the Nord will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This SoC could be paired with OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10. For optics, the OnePlus Nord could come with a quad-camera set-up, instead of a dual-lens one. The expectation is that the phone could get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a fourth depth-sensing lens or colour filter lens.