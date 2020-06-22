OnePlus Nord: Expected features, price, specs and everything else we know so far

Highlights OnePlus Nord is expected to be a mid-range device

OnePlus Nord is said to be launched some time next month

OnePlus Nord could be made available for less than Rs 25,000

OnePlus has already made public its plans of launching a new mid-range smartphone next month. The smartphone has been revealed to come to India before other markets, and over the past few days, the company has even hinted at the price of the affordable smartphone.

Depending on one's rumour of choice, the phone is expected to be called OnePlus Nord, or a more subtle OnePlus Z. The phone has been teased to be a device that takes OnePlus back to its roots and delivers an affordable product offering. While the name of the device hasn't been revealed yet, it has been revealed that the new affordable device is coming "soon" and with India as its first destination.

Here's everything we know about the device right now.

OnePlus Nord: Expected price

OnePlus Nord has been teased enough times already for us to be sure that it will be a mid-range device, one that will help OnePlus take the battle to the likes of Realme and Redmi in the Rs 20-30k segment of the market.

However, earlier last week, we got our biggest hint at the phone's pricing yet when the company's co-founder, Carl Pei, retweeted a post from 2014. The post appears to be a hint at the upcoming phone's pricing which we now believe could be around the $299 mark, with the India pricing set at around Rs 22,000.

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications

While the company hasn't revealed anything apart from the fact that this will be a mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord has been leaked a number of times, with the phone's Geekbench listing also revealing the phone's key details. Previously a Geekbench listing had revealed key details about the device's specifications. The listing hinted at OnePlus going with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, instead of a MediaTek SoC for the device. This could be paired with OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

The display on the phone is tipped to be AMOLED in nature, with a screen size of 6.4-6.5 inches running at a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available two variants, with either 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256 GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

OnePluz Nord: Expected cameras

Ahead of its rumoured launch, we have also received quite a lot of information about the cameras of the device, with the latest reports claiming the OnePlus smartphone could come with a quad-camera set-up, instead of a dual-lens one.

While the new report doesn't mention the exact camera specifications, it does reveal that the phone could get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a fourth depth-sensing lens or colour filter lens.

OnePlus Nord: Expected features

Much like other OnePlus phones, the rumoured Nord is also expected to quite feature-rich. The smartphone recently appears to have received a BIS certification, with the certification revealing the OnePlus AC2003 (expected to be the OnePlus Nord) could feature 5V/6A charging speed -- or 30W fast charging in simpler words.

Apart from this, we expect the OnePlus Nord to borrow some exclusive features from the more expensive OnePlus phones and provide the same software experience as its siblings.