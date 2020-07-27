OnePlus Nord first pop-up sale today: Price, offers and everything else you need to know

Highlights OnePlus had recently launched the Nord in three variants in India.

OnePlus Nord is going on its first pop-up sale today.

The phone starts at a price of Rs 24,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord will go on retail on August 4, but ahead of its first sale, the company will put the mid-range smartphone for purchase via a pop-up sale today. The company has already taken registrations for the pop-up event through its website, and now, those who have registered interest will get a chance to buy the phone over three rounds of pop-up sales.

OnePlus has revealed that the first and second pop-up sale rounds will be exclusive to the Red Cable Club members, with the third round taking place on July 29 also open to regular customers.

Users who had already registered for the pop-up sale will now receive the OnePlus Nord invite code. The company's website reveals that it will begin sending out invite codes starting July 27 between 9 am and 10 am. However, the code is for limited period and must be used on the same day as you receive it.

Additionally, OnePlus has also revealed that customers who buy the Nord during the pop-up sale will get be treated to a special OnePlus Nord box with a Nord Creator Case and a Nord Brave Bottle or Nord Determined Tote Bag. However, since only the first 100 users are guaranteed the Nord during the pop-up sale, OnePlus is also offering a little gift to everyone who registers for the OnePlus Nord pop-up sale.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus had recently launched the Nord in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device brings 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 24,999.

The mid-level variant gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here is slightly higher at Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus will charge Rs 29,999. This variant gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. All three variants will be available in two colours -- BlueMarble and GrayOnyx -- and in India, they will go on sale from August 4. They will be sold through multiple channels, including Amazon.in, OnePlus' website and OnePlus stores.

For the price, the OnePlus Nord will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. For protection, the display is covered by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful mid-range chipset in the Snapdragon 756G which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage. This hardware is tasked to run a clean copy of OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

For cameras, the phone is getting a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.