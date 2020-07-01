OnePlus Nord: Five things we know about the affordable phone so far

Highlights OnePlus has teased key design details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released the first video of its four-part documentary series for its upcoming smartphone, the Galaxy Nord. But much before the phone's official announcement yesterday, OnePlus had made public its plans of launching a new mid-range smartphone in July.

The new video has taken the lid off a number of key details about the device, and with the phone already announced to come to India and Europe before other markets, there is already a lot of interest in the phone.

Ahead of its expected launch on July 10, here are five things we know about the OnePlus Nord so far.

OnePlus Nord: Price less than $500

In one of the biggest takeaways from the teaser video aired yesterday is that OnePlus Nord has been confirmed to come with a price tag that's more aggressive than what OnePlus is offering at the moment. In the video, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the upcoming phone will come with a sub $500 price tag -- making it much more affordable than the OnePlus 8 which starts retail at $699. While this may translate to a price of around the Rs 35,000 mark in India, we expect OnePlus to go even more aggressively in the country and price the phone around the Rs 30k mark.

OnePlus Nord: Will feature a Scandinavian design

The video also details some key information about the design of the phone. In the video, we see the project team explain that the upcoming phone will come with a very Scandinavian identity with a "clean, calm, modern and minimalistic" design. The video also shows what appears to be a prototype of the phone in one of the scenes. The prototype of the device appears to carry a dual punch-hole on the front -- something we've also seen in leaked renders before.

OnePlus Nord: Could launch around July 10

The first device under the OnePlus Nord line will be available in Europe and India. A select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device through a highly limited beta program after launch.

In India, users can log on to Amazon.in and click on the Notify Me button to stay updated on the availability of the OnePlus Nord. For its loyal fan base, the company is also putting up the OnePlus Nord for limited pre-order today. However, OnePlus is only extending 100 units of the Nord for pre-order at 2pm IST today. This device will be made available on Amazon India and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications

While the company hasn't revealed anything apart from the fact that this will be a mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord has been leaked a number of times, with the phone's Geekbench listing also revealing the phone's key details. Previously a Geekbench listing had revealed key details about the device's specifications. The listing hinted at OnePlus going with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, instead of a MediaTek SoC for the device. This could be paired with OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

The display on the phone is tipped to be AMOLED in nature, with a screen size of 6.4-6.5 inches running at a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available two variants, with either 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256 GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

OnePluz Nord: Expected cameras

Ahead of its rumoured launch, we have also received quite a lot of information about the cameras of the device, with the latest reports claiming the OnePlus smartphone could come with a quad-camera set-up, instead of a dual-lens one.

While the new report doesn't mention the exact camera specifications, it does reveal that the phone could get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a fourth depth-sensing lens or colour filter lens.