OnePlus Nord goes on sale on August 4: Price, offers, where to buy and other key details

Highlights OnePlus Nord will go on sale online and in offline stores from August 4.

OnePlus Nord has a starting price of Rs 24,999.

Ahead of its sale, OnePlus Nord is the most pre-booked phone on Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord was launched in India recently and now it is going on sale. While the pre-bookings were open earlier, now the phone will go on sale at online and offline stores across India from August 4. In many ways, Nord is the company's move back to a familiar segment that it had vacated a few years ago. As a device, it brings the promise of a powerful performance and a premium design, but at a price that's also not a major drain on your finances. The phone was launched in an online event hosted entirely in augmented reality, making it the first phone launch that made use of AR.

For those interested in buying the device, the OnePlus Nord will go on sale on August 4, available at OnePlus Stores across India, Oneplus.in, and Amazon.in.

The company has also announced that Red Cable Club Members who pre-booked their OnePlus Nord at one of the OnePlus stores can collect their devices on August 3, while other offline pre-booked customers can walk into their nearest OnePlus Store on August 4 and 5 to pick up their products. The device will also be available via Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7.

There are discounts and offers on the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus is also offering Rs 2,000 cashback on purchases made through American Express Cards. This offer will be available until August 5, from OnePlus.in, Amazon and select partners. As for the Red Cable Club members, users are being promised 50GB Cloud Storage and 6-months Extended Warranty with the device.

It is interesting to note that ahead of its first sale, the company had also put up the phone for purchase via a pop-up sale. Registrations had been done for the pop-up event on the company website. Users who had registered for the pop-up sale were sent OnePlus Nord invite codes to complete their purchase. OnePlus customers who bought the Nord during the pop-up sale were also treated to a special OnePlus Nord box with a Nord Creator Case and a Nord Brave Bottle or Nord Determined Tote Bag.

OnePlus Nord: Price and specifications

The OnePlus Nord is available in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device brings 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 24,999. The mid-level variant gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here is Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus will charge Rs 29,999. This variant gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

All three variants will be available in two colours Blue Marble and Gray Onyx -- and in India, they will go on sale from August 4 -- except for the Nord that costs Rs 24,999, which will only be available starting September. They will be sold through multiple channels, including Amazon.in, OnePlus' website and OnePlus stores.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. For protection, the display is covered by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful Snapdragon 756G processor which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. This hardware runs a clean copy of OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

For cameras, the phone has a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.