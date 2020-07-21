OnePlus Nord India launch today: Expected price, features and how to watch live stream

Highlights OnePlud Nord will be launched in India later today.

OnePlus Nord is the company's most affordable smartphone

The OnePlus Nord will come with Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The OnePlus Nord is set to be launched in India later today. Expected to carry a more affordable price tag than the OnePlus 8 series of phones, the OnePlus Nord will do so without compromising on the feature set we've seen on the premium segment phone.

Arguably one of the most anticipated OnePlus phones in recent memory, there is a lot of buzz around the OnePlus Nord's launch. The phone will be launching in India and Europe initially, and will could be launched later in other international markets too. As for India, the phone has been confirmed to be made official on July 21 at 7:30pm IST during a virtual event where the company will reveal the device through augmented reality (AR).

The launch event is being billed as the world's first AR smartphone launch which OnePlus says can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For this launch, OnePlus has designed a special invitation that it claims will allow users a hands-on experience of the OnePlus Nord through AR technology. This invitation is currently available on Amazon.in for Rs 99. OnePlus has also announced that users who purchase the AR launch invitations also stand to get a chance to participate in the Launch Day Lottery on Amazon and win an assured gift.

OnePlus Nord: How to watch launch in AR

The OnePlus Nord launch will be live in AR, but before you can watch it in AR, users will first have to download the OnePlus Nord AR app from Google Play or App Store and also get their hands on the invitation from Amazon. After this, users will have to scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the WEB AR experience.

This can be done with a native camera app (on Android versions 9 and 10), Google Lens, or any QRcodescanner on Android. After the user loads the WEB AR experience, they need to scan the AR invitation to go hands-on with the OnePlus Nord on the day of the launch.

The launch event will start at 7.30pm India time on July 21.

OnePlus Plus Nord: Expected price and specifications

For now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the device, however, the company has hinted that the OnePlus Plus Nord will be sold for less than $500 upon launch. In India, its price could be around Rs 30,000 or even less than that.

As for the specifications of the phone, the company has revealed very little officially. We have previously read reports that the OnePlus Nord could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display could be rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available in two variants, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the Nord will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This SoC could be paired with the OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10. For cameras, the phone is likely to come with a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This will likely sit next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.