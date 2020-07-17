OnePlus Nord launch on July 21: How to watch in AR, when to watch and key details of the phone

Highlights OnePlus Nord is all set to be launched on July 21.

One Plus says that the launch is the worlds first augmented reality smartphone launch.

OnePlus Nord is expected to be a more affordable OnePlus phone but with premium features.

OnePlus Nord, the company's upcoming smartphone, is set to be launched next week. The Nord is expected to carry a lower price compared to the OnePlus 8 series phones while retaining the premium features that are part of OnePlus devices. So, there is a lot of buzz around the phone's launch. The phone will be launching in India and Europe for now, with no schedule announced for other international markets. Confirmed to be launched on July 21 at 7:30pm IST, the phone will make the official appearance at a virtual event where users will also be able to spend some "virtual" time with the device through augmented reality (AR).

The launch event is being billed as the world's first AR smartphone launch which OnePlus says can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For this launch, OnePlus has designed a special invitation that it claims will allow users a hands-on experience of the OnePlus Nord through AR technology. This invitation is currently available on Amazon.in for Rs 99. OnePlus has also announced that users who purchase the AR launch invitations also stand to get a chance to participate in the Launch Day Lottery on Amazon and win an assured gift.

How to watch OnePlus Nord launch in AR

As explained above, to watch the OnePlus Nord launch live in AR, users will first have to download the OnePlus Nord AR app from Google Play or App Store and also get their hands on the invitation from Amazon. Once the app is downloaded and installed with the necessary permissions, the user will have to scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the WEB AR experience.

This can be done with a native camera app (on Android versions 9 and 10), Google Lens, or any QRcodescanner. After the user loads the WEB AR experience, they need to scan the AR invitation to go hands-on with the OnePlus Nord on the day of the launch.

The launch event will start at 7.30pm India time on July 21.

OnePlus Plus Nord: Expected price and specifications

For now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the device, however, the company has hinted that the OnePlus Plus Nord will be sold for less than $500 upon launch. In India, its price could be around Rs 30,000 or even less than that.

As for the specifications of the phone, the company has revealed very little officially. We have previously read reports that the OnePlus Nord could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display could be rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available in two variants, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the Nord will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This SoC could be paired with the OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10. For cameras, the phone is likely to come with a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This will likely sit next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.