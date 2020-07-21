OnePlus Nord launched in India: Price, specifications, features and offers

Highlights OnePlus Nord gets a 90Hz fast display.

OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SOC.

After a long wait, OnePlus Nord has finally been launched in India. The phone is the much-awaited mid-range smartphone from the company that is in many ways OnePlus' attempt at going back to its roots of bringing heavy on specs phone at an affordable price point.

The OnePlus Nord has been launched in three memory and storage options in India that offer premium performance at an aggressive price. Here's what the phone brings with itself in terms of specifications and features.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Display: OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Chipset: Comes with a powerful upper mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 756G.

RAM: Either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM

Storage: Three options between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Rear cameras: A 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 primary sensor. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.

Front cameras: The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.

Battery: Keeping the lights on is a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord: Features

The biggest highlight of the OnePlus Nord is its design. The phone offers clean curves that melt into the user's hand. The phone also gets a fast 90Hz display that paired with a 4115mAh battery should be good enough to help the phone last through the day. The phone also gets a quad-camera set-up which with its 48-megapixel quad cameras, promises good photography output even in low light scenarios.

Additionally, OnePlus has also equipped the phone with 30W Warp Charging support, which should ensure the phone tops up real fast.

OnePlus Nord: Price and offers

Phone maker OnePlus has announced that the Nord will be available in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device will bring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This one will start retail at Rs 24,999.

The mid-level variant will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here will be slightly higher at Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus will charge Rs 29,999. This variant gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. All three variants will be available in two colours -- BlueMarble and GrayOnyx -- and in India, they will go on sale from August 4 -- except for the 6GB variant which will be available in September. They will be sold through multiple channels, including Amazon.in, OnePlus' website and OnePlus stores.

OnePlus is offering up to 6 months of no-cost EMIs on the purchase of the phone through almost all major banks. Apart from this, there are other offers too available to make purchasing the phone easier.