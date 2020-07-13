OnePlus Nord Lite with Snapdragon 690 SoC leaked in new Geekbench listing

Highlights OnePlus Nord Lite has leaked ahead of July 21 launch

OnePlus Nord Lite could be a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord series is set to be launched on July 21

By now it's common knowledge that OnePlus Nord is set for launch next week. The upcoming budget offering is scheduled to be announced on July 21 at an online-only event which will also be available in VR.

The event till now has been teased to bring with itself a new mid-range OnePlus device with Snapdragon 765G ticking at its core. However, just days ahead of the launch, a new Geekbench listing has thrown up a rather interesting surprise.

A new OnePlus device has been spotted on Geekbench with a new mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, thus hinting at a new OnePlus Nord variant. Listed on the benchmarking site with the model number 'OnePlus BE2028', the new OnePlus Nord is said to be powered by the 'lito' processor, which is commonly used for the Snapdragon 765 SoC range. However, the specifications shown in the listing hints that the model may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC instead.

The listing further shows that the phone will run Android 10, and pack 6GB of RAM. Interestingly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC was announced just last month, and it is the first SoC in the Snapdragon 600 series to support 5G. Thus by using the SoC on this new OnePlus Nord Lite, the phone maker could actually bring down the pricing of the phone considerably. The chipset features eight Kryo 560 CPU cores running at up to 1.7GHz -- the same as what has been spotted in the Geekbench listing.

While OnePlus hasn't even hinted at the launch of this new model yet, we won't put it beside them to spring a surprise at the last moment and launch two OnePlus Nord phones at the event.

So far, the company has only confirmed one device for the launch, which has been confirmed to get a Snapdragon 765G chipset. The mid-range offering has also been teased to bring a quad-camera set-up and with it a very Scandinavian design scheme with a clear focus on minimalism in design.