OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 launched: Price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Highlights OnePlus Nord N10 has been launched alongside the Nord N100.

OnePlus Nord N10 gets a quad camera set-up.

OnePlus Nord N100 is powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, OnePlus has finally launched the latest additions to its mid-range smartphone line-up, Nord. The company has added to its line-up of the Nord series of phones, with the N10 5G and Nord N100.

The two devices have been launched as more affordable offerings than the original OnePlus Nord which was launched in India and other markets earlier. Both the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 offer modest specifications. Here's what they bring to the table.

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100: Specifications

Display: OnePlus Nord N10 comes with a 6.49-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate.

Chipset: The Nord N10 comes with a Snapdragon 690 SoC, while the Nord N100 comes with a Snapdragon 460 SoC.

RAM: Nord N10 comes with 6Gb of RAM. Nord N100 gets 4GB of RAM.

Storage: Nord N10 brings 128Gb of expandable storage, while Nord N100 gets 64GB of expandable storage.

Rear cameras: In terms of cameras, the Nord N10 gets a quad-camera set-up with a main 64-megapixel camera, a 119-degree ultrawide, macro and a monochrome lens. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera. Nord N100 gets a 13-megapixel primary camera, that's sat next to two more lenses for portrait and macro shots.

Front cameras: For selfies, the Nord N10 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Nord N100 gets an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Battery: Nord N100 gets a bigger battery with 5000mAh capacity while the Nord N10 gets a slightly smaller battery with a 4300mAh charge. The latter supports 30W fast charging, while the former supports 18W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100: Features

The OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 are budget devices, that are positioned as less powerful, but more affordable offerings than the original Nord. But for the price, the two phones offer enough in terms of specifications.

For the Nord N10, the biggest talking point is its Snapdragon 690 SoC, which in real-world scenarios, should afford it enough computing power to handle resource-intensive tasks such as gaming. The Nord N10 also houses an interesting looking quad-camera set-up which houses a massive 64-megapixel camera. If priced right, its 90Hz display should also help look favourable when compared to competing phones.

Nord N100 is a more modest offering which brings a slightly old chipset which could be a problem if you are looking for playing games and multitasking on the device. Additionally, the Nord N100 also gets a decent camera set-up with three lenses. Its biggest highlight is definitely the battery which at 5000mAh is the biggest fitted on a OnePlus phone to date.

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100: Price

As for the pricing, the N10 5G starts at £329 in the UK and 349 in Germany, ( approx Rs 32,000) while the N100 starts at £179 and 199 (approx Rs 17,000 ). The two phones come bearing different specs, including the chipsets. For now, the phones have been launched in select markets, with the N100 set to arrive in the UK on November 10 while the N10 5G will follow later in November.