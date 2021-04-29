OnePlus Nord N10 successor gets certification, launch likely soon

Highlights OnePlus Nord N10 successor spotted on IMDA.

It is reportedly codenamed "Ebba".

The smartphone may feature a triple camera setup.

OnePlus Nord N10 successor has been in the news for quite some time. While the affordable Nord N10 never made it to India, recent leaks suggest that its successor may soon launch in India. This smartphone was previously spotted on the BIS website with model number EB2101. Now the Nord N10 successor has also received IMDA certification model number EB2103.

Photo Credit - Onleaks, OnePlus Nord N10 successor render

The IMDA listing only reveals the connectivity options on the Nord N10 successor that includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS.

Thanks to Onleaks, we also know about the complete design of the smartphone. He also mentions that the smartphone is codenamed "Ebba". From what can be seen, the renders look quite similar to the OnePlus Nord 10 5G. The device showcased measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and is a little narrower and thinner than the Nord N10 5G. Further, the leaker mentions that the Nord N10 successor will feature a glossy plastic rear with a metal frame, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Photo Credit - Onleaks, OnePlus Nord N10 successor render

Moving further, the Nord N10 successor appears to have a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup, unlike the quad-camera setup on its predecessor. While the camera module looks similar to the Nord N10 5G, there's one change on the rear, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner has now been relocated to the side inside the power button. Whereas, on the front, we can see a flat display with a punch-hole camera on top-left.

The Nord N10 successor is expected to feature a 6.49-inch IPS LCD display. Also, it will be a 5G compatible device. It is expected to go official somewhere in May this year. Other details are currently unknown, we will keep you posted if anything appears around the same.

As far as the Nord N10 5G specs are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.49 inch IPS LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the smartphone is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 690 SoC built on an 8nm manufacturing process. The Nord N10 5G sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and other two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors.