OnePlus Nord N10 vs Nord N100: How the two compare in price, specifications and features

Highlights Nord N10 and Nord N100 have been launched by OnePlus.

Nord N10 and Nord N100 are affordable smartphones.

The two are currently not available in India for purchase.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, OnePlus finally launched the Nord N10 and Nord N100 smartphones. The devices come as affordable smartphones spread across the budget and lower-end of the mid-segments of the market.

With the addition of the two phones to the line-up, the company now has three phones selling under the Nord name, with the original OnePlus Nord also available for purchase after its launch in India and other markets earlier in the year. As for the Nord N10 and Nord N100, the phone has been announced as only for select markets right now, with India not being one of them.

The phone's pricing has been set at £329 in the UK and 349 in Germany, ( approx Rs 32,000) while the N100 starts at £179 and 199 (approx Rs 17,000 ). The two phones come bearing different specs, including the chipsets. Here's how the Nord N10 differs from the Nord N100.

OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus Nord N100: Design and display

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 bear a few similarities, but overall, the N10 comes out looking like the more premium of the two devices, with Nord N100 looking a little boxy in comparison to the N10.

As far as the display goes, the OnePlus Nord N10 comes with a 6.49-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord N10 vs OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications and features

The Nord N10 comes with a Snapdragon 690 SoC, while the Nord N100 comes with a Snapdragon 460 SoC. The former is a much more powerful chipset and offers better thermal efficiency too. As far as the Nord N10 goes, the biggest talking point of the phone is also its Snapdragon 690 SoC, which in real-world scenarios, should afford it enough computing power to handle resource-intensive tasks such as gaming.

Nord N10 also comes with more RAM as it offers a 6GB chip. The Nord N100 gets 4GB RAM. The theme is carried forward to the storage as well, with the Nord N10 bringing 128GB of expandable storage, while Nord N100 gets 64GB of expandable storage.

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Nord N100: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Nord N10 gets a quad-camera set-up with a main 64-megapixel camera, a 119-degree ultrawide, macro and a monochrome lens. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera. In comparison, the Nord N100 gets a more modest 13-megapixel primary camera, that's sat next to two more lenses for portrait and macro shots. For selfies, the Nord N10 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Nord N100 gets an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus Nord N10 vs Nord N100: Battery and fast charging

The competition is more even in this regard, with Nord N100 getting a bigger battery with 5000mAh capacity while the Nord N10 is getting a slightly smaller battery with a 4300mAh charge. However, the tables are turned here with the latter supporting 30W fast charging, while the former supports 18W fast charging.