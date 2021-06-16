OnePlus Nord N200 5G launched as most affordable 5G smartphone by OnePlus yet

Highlights OnePlus Nord N200 5G has been launched in a single memory variant in select OnePlus markets.

The smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100 launched last year.

The device features a triple camera setup at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord N200 5G as its most affordable 5G smartphone to date. The new device comes as a successor to the OnePlus Nord N100 launched last year and will retail for a price of $239.99 in a single memory variant.

The latest entrant in the OnePlus Nord series, the Nord N200 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display as a highlight. It sports a design similar to its predecessor, with the only notable change being the repositioning of the fingerprint sensor. Placed at the back on the Nord N100, the fingerprint sensor has now been moved to the side and doubles up as a power button for the Nord N200 5G.

Here is a look at all the other specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G price and availability

OnePlus Nord N200 5G has been launched for a price of $239.99 (~Rs 17,600) for its only memory option that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other than the US, the smartphone will only retail in Canada for now, at a price of CAD 319.99 (~Rs 19,300).

Nord N200 5G will be available in a single Blue Quantum colour option starting June 25. The smartphone will retail through the official website of OnePlus in both the US and Canada, along with partner stores including T-Mobile, Best Buy, Amazon and B&H.

OnePlus is yet to announce the availability of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for other markets.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G specifications

Being a budget offering by OnePlus, the Nord N200 5G does not go big on specifications, though there are some aspects that stand out. The display on the device, for instance, is a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is coupled to 4GB RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone will run Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 on top.

Optics on the device include a triple rear camera setup that is just like the one seen on the OnePlus Nord N100. The setup offers a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a notable upgrade over the 8-megapixel selfie camera featured in the OnePlus Nord N100 last year.

The most important upgrade, however, is the 5G connectivity on the device. Other connectivity options on the Nord N200 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. OnePlus claims that the phone will be able to last at least a day on a single charge. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone measures 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3 mm and weighs 189 grams.