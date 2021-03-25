OnePlus Nord now receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update, brings March security patch, battery improvements

Highlights Oxygen OS 11.1.1.2 update rolled out for OnePlus Nord.

It fixes battery, app crashing, delayed notification and more issues.

The update was announced through a blog post on the OnePlus forum.

OnePlus Nord is now receiving Oxygen OS 11.1.1.2 update in India. The latest update brings the March Android Security Patch and fixes for several issues, including battery improvements. OnePlus announced the update through a forum post soon after the OnePlus 9 series launch. The post further says that it is being rolled out for users in India, Europe and other global markets.

Previously OnePlus stopped the Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 update as some users reported app crashing, notification and battery crashing issues. The Oxygen 11.1.1.1 was rolled out in order to fix these issues on the first Android 11 update on OnePlus Nord. Also, it brought a fresh UI design, improved system stability, and a lot more.

As per the changelog shared by OnePlus on its forum, the Oxygen OS 11.1.1.2 update fixes higher power consumptions issue, delayed display of incoming calls while charging, Calculator UI issue, network connection stability and more.

The other system-related improvements are detailed in the complete changelog below:

System

Improved power consumption performance of the system

Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode

Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (IN only)

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03

Calculator

Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally

Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size

Network

Improved network connection stability (GLO only)

The update carries OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01DA build number in India, whereas its European and Global build, bears OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01BA and OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01AA build numbers, respectively.

The OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner and will soon reach consumers worldwide. In case you haven't received an update notification, head over to Settings>System>SystemUpdates to look for an available update.