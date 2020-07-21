OnePlus Nord price in India is Rs 24,999 but there is a catch

Highlights OnePlus Nord has been launched in India for Rs 24,999 for the base variant.

OnePlus Nord comes in three different variants including the 6GB, 8GB and 12GB.

OnePlus Nord will be available for purchase from August 4, 2020.

OnePlus has unveiled the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord in India after months of speculations and leaks. The smartphone had been garnering a lot of attention way before it was officially announced by OnePlus. It's speculated price was one of the reasons why people waited with bated breath for the release of the OnePlus Nord. The smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 24,999 for the base variant and the price goes up to Rs 29,999 for the top variant. But before you get too excited, remember there is a catch.

Yes, it is right that the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 in India but to get the phone, you will have to wait till September. However, if you are willing to cough up extra money, you can grab your OnePlus Nord in August as well.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 but won't be available in India before September but the 8GB + 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant which is priced at Rs 29,999 will be available for purchase in India on the official website of OnePlus and Amazon India from August 4.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord 6GB+ 64GB variant has been exclusively launched for the Indian customers. Although the OnePlus Nord will be available in two different color options including the Black Marble and Gray Onyx, the base variant will only be available in Gray Onyx color. So let's take a closer look at specifications of the vivacious OnePlus Nord which starts at Rs 24,999.

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The mid-ranger has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 756G paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord gets a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support, along with it, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the OnePlus Nord features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord houses a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for 30W fast charging. Apart from this, the smartphone gets an in-display fingerprint scanner and other sensors including accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The OnePlus Nord comes with 5G support.