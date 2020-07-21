OnePlus Nord price to be Rs 19,999? Some on social media are convinced

Highlights OnePlus Nord is set to be launched in India later in the day.

OnePlus Nord is speculated to launch at Rs 19,999.

The speculated price could be very wrong, with the phone likely to retail at a higher price.

OnePlus Nord is arguably one of the most anticipated phones this year, and in just a few hours the device will become nuts and bolts reality. All set to be launched in India and Europe tonight, the OnePlus Nord is the company's move back into the upper mid-range segment of the market where it once reigned supreme. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed quite a number of key details about the Nord, including its key specifications and even given us a hint at its price.

In one of its teasers, OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau, shared that the phone will be priced below the $500 (approx Rs 37,000) mark. However, many on social media believe the price of the phone in India could be much lower than that, with some even claiming the company intends to sell the OnePlus Nord for Rs 19,999 after launch. Currently, Twitter is flush with users from India filling the platform with tweets that share alleged screenshots of OnePlus Nord listings on Amazon where the phone is listed for retail at Rs 19,999. There have also been suggestions from industry insiders that the phone could indeed retail at this price, but only for a limited period under an introductory offer.

However, before we get too excited about the suggestions of a sub-Rs 20,000 price point for the OnePlus Nord, it will be prudent to know that with the company not having said anything officially on the matter yet, such speculation could all be baseless. In fact, there's even a suggestion that the thousands of tweets about the super-aggressive price point of the OnePlus Nord are in fact paid to throw OnePlus off its game ahead of the launch.

As such, after the launch the phone may be made available at a much higher price point of Rs 25,000 or even above. Although, luckily for us, the wait to find this out will not be too long, with the phone scheduled to be launched at 7:30pm tonight at a virtual launch event which the company will also be sharing with its fans in AR.

As for the specifications of the phone, leaks have suggested the OnePlus Nord could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel capable of 90Hz refresh rate and 408ppi pixel density. Under the hood, OnePlus has confirmed the Nord will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This SoC could be paired with the OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10. The phone is expected to be made available in two variants, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.

For cameras, the phone is likely to come with a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This will likely sit next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.