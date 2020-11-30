OnePlus Nord SE: Expected price, features, specifications and everything else we know so far

Highlights OnePlus Nord SE could be launched in India next year.

OnePlus Nord SE is tipped to get support for 65W fast charging.

The phone could get a 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord has been one of the most impressive offerings from the tech giant this year. Sandwiched between the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T, the Nord represented the company's move back into a segment it had vacated long ago.

Clad with a premium design and a feature set to rival even some high-end phones, the OnePlus Nord was launched at a mid-range price point which enabled it to aggressively take on the competition in the market.

Since the launch of the OnePlus Nord, the company has launched two new phones under the line-up in the form of the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100. While the two are yet to make their way to India, there are have been reports that the OnePlus Nord SE will be launched in the country before them.

OnePlus Nord SE: When will it be launched?

According to reports, OnePlus is working on the Nord SE -- a phone it plans to launch next year. While there's no set timeline or even a suggestion from the company about the launch date of the device, the expectation is that the phone could launch in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020. Reports suggest the launch could even be around the same time as the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As such, we could be looking at a March-April launch for the OnePlus Nord SE in India.

As of now, there's no information on the launch date of the OnePlus Nord but reports claim that the Nord SE could be launched soon after the release of the OnePlus 9, which is expected to go official in March. Interestingly, the phone is expected to come to India while OnePlus is set to give the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 a skip for the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord SE: Expected specifications

As per the latest information coming in, the phone will feature improved specifications, including a big 4500mAh battery that will be supplemented by the company's Warp Charge 65 technology that was recently introduced with the OnePlus 8T. Further, reports also claim OnePlus Nord SE will come with an AMOLED display that hasn't been confirmed to get support for high-refresh-rate yet and be powered by a Snapdragon 765G or possibly even the 775G SoC.

Talking about the chipset, it was recently spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 530,000 points -- a serious gain over the Snapdragon 765G that scored an average of 316,534 points with a maximum of 332,074 points in the benchmark. In terms of percentages, this is an impressive 60 per cent performance gain over its predecessor. This score of the Snapdragon 775G also puts it slightly behind the Snapdragon 865G in terms of performance.

As for the other big highlight of the OnePlus Nord SE, a new report yesterday again talked about 65W fast charging for the phone. This is because a new OnePlus 65W fast charger has been given a TUV certification. As per the TUV listing, the charger outputs multiple charging rates: 5.0V/3.0A (15W), and 10.0V/6.5A (65W).

OnePlus Nord SE: Expected price

For now, there's nothing known about the price of the device, however, since it will carry the SE moniker it can be expected that the phone will be made available at a much more affordable price than the OnePlus Nord.

While the OnePlus Nord started retail in India at Rs 24,999, the Nord SE could be made available for a price that dips below the Rs 20,000 mark. More on this should be known as the phone nears a launch.