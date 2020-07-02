OnePlus Nord to bring 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G SoC, 'flagship-level' cameras, confirms company

Highlights OnePlus Nord is expected to launch later this month

The new OnePlus Nord will get a Snapdragon 765G SoC

OnePlus Nord will be an affordable phone that will also support 5G

OnePlus Nord is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones right now, and with the device nearing its rumoured July 10 launch, there are new details about the device which are emerging every day. Among these is now the confirmation that the OnePlus Nord will come with a powerful mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 765G.

The information has now been confirmed by Qualcomm's Twitter handle and then corroborated by OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei , who in an interview with TechRadar UK, confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

"We've been looking at the mid-range smartphone market for a while. It's just that we felt like the technology wasn't really there to be able to create a mid-range product that also lives up to our 'Never Settle' philosophy. But we're pretty confident that this time around the OnePlus Nord will do just that."

Excited to be working with @OnePlus as they embark on #NewBeginnings powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform #OnePlusNordhttps://t.co/1Eitm4GJSI  Qualcomm EU (@Qualcomm_EU) July 1, 2020

In the interview, Pie also explained that the Snapdragon 765G is also a chipset that despite not being a flagship one, does bring with itself the peace of mind of being future proof and 5G compatible, without actually pushing the phone's price too high.

To remind our readers, the Snapdragon 765G is a powerful chipset that sits between the flagship 8 and mid-range 6 series, and brings features that generally found on higher-end chipsets. This would mean that while the OnePlus Nord may not be the fastest when it comes to benchmarking tests, it would still have enough power to take on the competition and also bring new-age technologies such as 5G.

Another big advantage of using the Snapdragon 765G would be its support for high-end camera modules, at a relatively affordable price. This should help the company bring powerful flagship-grade cameras to the phone, despite the OnePlus Nord being a mid-range offering. This is also something that Pei has also confirmed.

"With the OnePlus Nord we're bringing a flagship-level camera to the mid-range price range, which I think consumers are going to be really excited by," Pei was quoted as saying.

As for other details about the OnePlus Nord, we expect the company to slowly start sharing more details in the coming days. However, for now, leaks suggest the display on the phone could be an AMOLED panel with a screen size of 6.4-6.5 inches running at a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be made available two variants, with either 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and storage of 128GB or 256 GB. Keeping the lights on could be a 4000 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port.