OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: How the two compare in price, features, design and specifications

Highlights OnePlus Nord has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

OnePlus Nord gets a 90Hz display and Snapdragon 765G for the price.

OnePlus 8 brings a Snapdragon 865 SoC and a bigger display.

OnePlus Nord has been launched in India as the company's most affordable smartphone in India at the moment. Launched as a mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord brings a number of premium features at an aggressive price point. In the coming days, the phone could become a major hit with buyers as it takes the fight directly to competing players from Xiaomi, Vivo and Samsung.

However, before it can take on the competition from smartphones from these device makers, the OnePlus Nord will also have to see itself stack up against its elder sibling, the OnePlus 8. Here's how the two phones compare in terms of specifications, features and price.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Specifications

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 8 gets a slightly bigger 6.55-inch FullHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 402ppi. This display is also rated at 90Hz.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord comes with a powerful upper mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 756G. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, gets a flagship-grade octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This has been paired with the same 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage on both the phones.

In terms of battery, both do not offer wireless charging. As for the OnePlus Nord, the lights are kept on by a 4,115mAh battery brings support for 30W Warp Charge charging. The OnePlus 8 gets a bigger battery that is 4,300mAh in size, but one that also supports Warp Charge 30T technology.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Cameras

Cominng to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord actually offers a little extra in terms of the number of lenses it brings with itself. This is because the Nord actually offers a quad rear camera set-up, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 primary sensor that's sat next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit.

In comparison, the OnePlus 8 gets a triple rear camera setup. Of the three cameras, the primary is a 48-megapixel lens that's a Sony IMX586 sensor. The secondary is an ultra-wide 16-megapixel lens, while the third sensor completing the module is a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The two differ greatly in selfie cameras also, with the OnePlus Nord getting a dual front camera set-up which brings a 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The OnePlus 8 only gets a single 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Design and features

Both the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8 are feature-packed phones that offer a similar Android experience with their Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5. This latest version of OxygenOS comes with multiple upgrades and optimisations. Because the two offer the same OS version, the experience on the two phones is largely the same.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord features a more basic design with aluminium frame and glass back. The positioning of the camera module is in the top left corner and with no curves on the display on the front.

The OnePlus 8, also gets a similar aluminum chassis and glass back design, however, the big difference here is that the display is curved, which affords it a more premium appearance. The OnePlus 8 also gets IP68 water and dust-proofing rating. In comparison, the Nord does not get any such rating.

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Price

Price is arguably the biggest differentiating factor between the two devices. The OnePlus Nord is available in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device brings 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This one starts retail at Rs 24,999. The mid-level variant gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here is slightly higher at Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus is charging Rs 29,999. This variant gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8's 6+128 RAM and storage variant is available in the Glacial Green variant exclusively through Amazon. The price of the variant is Rs 41,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 is available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. This variant has been priced at Rs 44,999 and is up for purchase from all online and offline channels. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for 49,999.