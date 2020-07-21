Business Today
OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz display launched in India, price starts at Rs 24,999

The OnePlus Nord has been launched in India and in several markets in Europe. The phone brings the promise of powerful performance and impressive design, at an affordable price point.

Sushant Talwar | July 21, 2020 | Updated 19:52 IST
OnePlus Nord

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord has been launched in India at a price of Rs 24,999
  • The Nord brings with itself a quad camera set-up and a 32MP front camera.
  • The phone also gets 30W Warp Charging and a 90Hz display

After weeks of leaks, rumours, and teasers, OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-range warrior, the OnePlus Nord. Announced as the company's move back to a segment it had vacated a few years ago, the new phone brings the same promise of powerful performance and breathtaking looks, but at a price that's also not a major drain on your finances.

Over the past few weeks, there had been a lot of buzz around the phone, and now that the phone has finally been launched in Europe and in India, we understand why. Made official via a virtual event that was also streamed in AR, the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord: Price and availability

Phone maker OnePlus has announced that the Nord will be available in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device will bring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This one will start retail at Rs 24,999.

The mid-level variant will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here will be slightly higher at Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus will charge Rs 29,999. This variant gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. All three variants will be available in two colours -- BlueMarble and GrayOnyx -- and in India, they will go on sale from August 4. They will be sold through multiple channels, including Amazon.in, OnePlus' website and OnePlus stores.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Moving on to the internals of the device, the OnePlus Nord will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. For protection, the display is covered by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful mid-range chipset in the Snapdragon 756G which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage. This hardware is tasked to run a clean copy of OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

For cameras, the phone is getting a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port. For sensors, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint and face unlock. In terms of connectivity, the phone brings dual-band WiFi and support for 5G.

