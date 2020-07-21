OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz display launched in India, price starts at Rs 24,999

Highlights OnePlus Nord has been launched in India at a price of Rs 24,999

The Nord brings with itself a quad camera set-up and a 32MP front camera.

The phone also gets 30W Warp Charging and a 90Hz display

After weeks of leaks, rumours, and teasers, OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-range warrior, the OnePlus Nord. Announced as the company's move back to a segment it had vacated a few years ago, the new phone brings the same promise of powerful performance and breathtaking looks, but at a price that's also not a major drain on your finances.

Over the past few weeks, there had been a lot of buzz around the phone, and now that the phone has finally been launched in Europe and in India, we understand why. Made official via a virtual event that was also streamed in AR, the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord: Price and availability

Phone maker OnePlus has announced that the Nord will be available in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device will bring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This one will start retail at Rs 24,999.

The mid-level variant will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here will be slightly higher at Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus will charge Rs 29,999. This variant gets 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. All three variants will be available in two colours -- BlueMarble and GrayOnyx -- and in India, they will go on sale from August 4. They will be sold through multiple channels, including Amazon.in, OnePlus' website and OnePlus stores.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Moving on to the internals of the device, the OnePlus Nord will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. For protection, the display is covered by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful mid-range chipset in the Snapdragon 756G which has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage. This hardware is tasked to run a clean copy of OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

For cameras, the phone is getting a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port. For sensors, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint and face unlock. In terms of connectivity, the phone brings dual-band WiFi and support for 5G.