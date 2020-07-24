OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10, Vivo X50 and more: Best smartphones you can buy right now

Highlights Redmi Note 9 is best smartphone in the country around Rs 10,000.

The OnePlus Nord is a great buy under the Rs 30k price point.

Vivo X50 brings impressive cameras at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, the smartphone industry in the country appears to be getting back to functioning in full swing. Over the last few weeks, we've seen a number of new smartphones being launched in the country spread across various budget segments.

From the entry-level to the premium flagship space, there now exist a number of really competent smartphones in the Android space that make for good bets for your hard-earned money. Here is our pick of the best.

Best smartphone around Rs 10,000: Redmi Note 9

The recently launched Redmi Note 9 is arguably one of the best options in the market if you are looking for something around the Rs 10,000 mark. Starting at Rs 11,999, the entry-level variant of the Redmi Note 9 brings a good mix of design and performance at an aggressive price.

The Redmi Note 9 brings a 6.53-inch IPS panel with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole housing a 13-megapixel camera that's protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it uses a MediaTek Helio G85 chip with two performance cores and six efficiency cores. The phone is available with up to 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB storage options that can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

Best smartphone around Rs 20,000: Realme X2

The Realme X2 is one of the fastest phones one can buy within this price segment in India. The phone is available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a price of Rs 19,999. For the price, the Realme X2 brings an octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The smartphone brings a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, the Realme X2 has a 64-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a macro sensor, and a portrait sensor. The front has a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies. The Realme X2 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. For connectivity, the smartphone has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE among others.

Best smartphones around Rs 30,000: OnePlus Nord

For this price segment, the best option right now is the OnePlus Nord. The phone was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999. However, for this budget, we suggest the mid variant of the device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This particular model retails for Rs 27,999.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. For protection, the display is covered by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful mid-range chipset in the Snapdragon 756G which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage. This hardware is tasked to run a clean copy of OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

For cameras, the phone is getting a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: Vivo X50

If you're looking for a phone under Rs 40,000, there are a number of options in the market right now. However, our pick would be the Vivo X50 which was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

The Vivo X50 is a very good phone, one that is even sleeker than the X50 Pro and is claimed to be the thinnest 5G phone around at just 7.49mm. It gets the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as its sibling housed underneath a flat 6.56-inch AMOLED display. The front camera too is the same as the X50 Pro. For cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.48 aperture and a 13-megapixel bokeh shooter with an f/2.48 aperture.

Best smartphones under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi Mi 10

The premium segment of the smartphone market in India is quite fiercely contested at the moment. There are a number of phones which are fighting it out to become the king of the segment. However, our pick is the Xiaomi Mi 10. The phone brings incredible value for money and is also one of the better-looking smartphones in the smartphone market right now.

Starting at Rs 49,999, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is a flagship device that brings with itself the best in class specs and a premium design language. On the outside, it gets a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges working at a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. Xiaomi also claims the panel can go up to brightness levels of 1120 nits and process high touch refresh rate of 180Hz.

Underneath the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G basebands. The chipset has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster download speeds. To keep the device cool, Xiaomi has announced a bigger liquid cooling system that covers an area of 3000sqmm.