OnePlus now wants to crowdsource ideas for software with IDEAS 2.0

OnePlus had launched the ideas program earlier in the year, and after its success, the company has announced round two of the program. Earlier in the week, OnePlus unveiled plans for IDEAS 2.0 -- a program that will see OnePlus interact with fans and ask them about the new features they want in the OnePlus OS.

The move comes after the success of IDEAS between March 5 to April 30, which saw the community given the opportunity to give feedback for both products and software. OnePlus has announced that IDEAS 2.0 will be hosted between September 28 to November 6, 2020.

As has been announced, the review and selection process will occur every two weeks, with the results being declared on November 16. In each round, the company will pick seven ideas that will be ranked according to likes, and then OnePlus will review, discuss, and reply to the ideas.

Interestingly, the company will also be giving a VIP ticket to an OnePlus offline event and a round trip with a one-night accommodation to any participant whose idea gets taken by the company. So if that interests you, and you have an idea in mind, you can head over to the program's rules right here.