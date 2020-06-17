OnePlus, Samsung to start manufacturing most of their smart TVs in India

Highlights Samsung and OnePlus are planning on increasing manufacturing of TVs in India

Samsung and OnePlus, two of the biggest tech giants operating in the country right now, are said to be formulating plans to manufacture most of their televisions in India -- as opposed to importing manufactured sets from outside the country.

As per a report by the Economic Times, by manufacturing TV sets in India, the two companies are looking to take advantage of the zero import duties on open cell TV panels, and in the process also ensure there are no disruptions to the supply chain in case of unavoidable issues.

As per the report, Open cell panel is 70 per cent of a TV's manufacturing cost, and with no import duty on it right now, both OnePlus and Samsung are set to gain a lot from the manufacturing of their TVs in India. The report further reveals that for the manufacturing of the TVs, both Samsung and OnePlus have partnered with Chinese electronics company Skyworth to manufacture their TVs in its Hyderabad facility.

Interestingly, the news about the TVs being manufactured in India comes on the heels of OnePlus announcing its plans to launch new affordable smart TVs in India next month. Samsung has also launched its new range of smart TVs for 2020 only yesterday. The report claims that Samsung plans to manufacture about 85-90 per cent televisions sold in the country locally.

Talking about OnePlus, the company has already announced that it will be launching two new range of smart television series in this attempt. The new smart TVs will be launched on July 2, with the entry-level series teased to start at a price that'll be quite a bit cheaper than the premium OnePlus TV Q1.

In a recent tweet shared via its twitter account, OnePlus all but gave away the pricing of the entry variant model by hinting that it will start retail for less than Rs 20,000. While there is no official word on this, the new OnePlus TVs could be made available in two different models with 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. This information is based on a recent listing on Bluetooth SIG which showed two upcoming OnePlus LED TV variants with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00.