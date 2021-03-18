OnePlus smartphones may soon ditch HydrogenOS for Oppo's ColorOS

Highlights OnePlus devices will soon ship with ColorOS in China.

OnePlus's OxygenOS is one of the best amongst all available smartphone operating systems. It is clean, minimal while being feature-rich.

Most people are only aware of OxygenOS, which is used globally. However, there's another version of OxygenOS that's used in China called HydrogenOS. While OxygenOS is very much alive and running, it seems like Hydrogen OS (China) will be replaced by ColorOS 11 soon.

A fresh leak coming from XDA's senior member reveals that an announcement has been made in OnePlus's QQ group. The announcement reveals that the Chinese giant will discontinue HydrogenOS's development in its home market.

The leaked announcement further adds that China's official HydrogenOS website will stop functioning from March 24. Also, the OTA server will shut down on April 1. This should bring an end to the HydrogenOS for OnePlus devices in China.

But that's not it, the leaked detail also claims that Oppo's ColorOS will take over HydrogenOS on OnePlus devices in China and will be sold through Oppo stores in China.

Now that the OnePlus 9 series is on the cusp of launch, it will be interesting to find out if the line up will ship with ColorsOS 11 or HydrogenOS as usual.

OnePlus has a strong smartphone market worldwide, and the brand is looking to ramp up its sales in China. This switch might help OnePlus tackle Oppo's growing popularity in China.

For your information, Oppo and OnePlus earlier this year merged their hardware and R&D teams under OPLUS.

Only time will tell if the decision from OnePlus to ditch HydrogenOS over ColorOS comes to fruition.

