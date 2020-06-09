OnePlus teases India price of new affordable TVs, will flaunt a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag

Highlights OnePlus TV has been announced to launch on July 2

OnePlus TV is said to come with premium features

The price of the new OnePlus TV will below Rs 20,000

It looks like OnePlus is finally ready to take the fight to Xiaomi, Realme and other budget smart TV makers operating in the Indian market. After revealing the launch date for the new OnePlus TV yesterday, the company has now gone ahead and teased the price of the upcoming smart TV series.

In a new tweet shared through its Twitter handle, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will begin at a starting price under Rs 20,000. While not giving away everything, the tweet did give a very good hint about the price of the series. It said: "The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be stating from RS 1X,999. Can you guess the price."

The tweet comes after the company's CEO, Pete Lau, had only yesterday shared a tweet revealing the launch date of the upcoming television series. In the tweet he confirmed that the company is indeed going to be making a "premium smart TV experience more accessible" to its buyers in India, while also revealing a launch date for the TV. The company is has revealed that it will be hosting a launch event for the TV which will start at 7pm IST on 2 July, via livestream.

OnePlus has already announced that it will launch two new series of the OnePlus TV, which will fall under its revamped global business strategy, where OnePlus aims to deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience to its users.

While the under Rs 20,000 price could be for the entry-level segment of the market, the company has also hinted that it will be launching TVs in the mid-range segment as well. However, both the series will follow OnePlus' philosophy of "burdenless design", and are claimed to offer best-in-classdisplay,premium design and seamlessconnected experienceswithin their respectiveprice segments.

"In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, "We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design."