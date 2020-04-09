OnePlus teases launch of new Bullets Wireless Earphones on April 14, likely to feature Warp Charge tech

Highlights OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new Bullets Wireless

The new wireless earphones are expected to be launched on April 14

The launch will take place alongside the unveiling of the OnePlus 8 series of phones

OnePlus is hosting a virtual launch event on April 14. At the event, the company is expected to take the lid off its OnePlus 8 series of flagships, and a few accessories for them. Yesterday the company teased one of them, the 30W Warp Wireless charger, and today it has gone ahead and teased the next version of the company's Bullets Wireless earphones.

The earphones will be launched at the event and have been revealed by OnePlus to bring an "all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience" to users. The teaser shared on Twitter also claims that these wireless earphones will provide excellent battery life, and will run for 10 hours on a charge of 10 minutes -- thereby hinting at some form of fast charging support with them.

Having said that, it will be prudent to note that the new Bullets Wireless won't be the first in the series to support fast charging. In fact, the current Bullets Wireless 2 also features Warp Charge that deliver the same runtime with a 10-minute charge.

An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon. OnePlus (@oneplus) April 8, 2020

While we're not sure what exactly will be new about the Bullets Wireless earphones likely to be launched on April 14, we do expect them to feature better hardware and overall better sound quality than the current generation earphones.

Apart from this, the company has also announced that it will be hosting an Instagram Live AMA session on April 10. The session will start at 11am EST (8:30AM IST) and see OnePlus' co-founder, Carl Pei interact with fans.

For fans looking to get a few questions answered, OnePlus will be picking these from those asked on its forums. However, the AMA session won't see Pei answer any product-related questions, and there will also be a cap of 10 questions.

The latter comes as a bummer, as many OnePlus fans would be eager to ask the company about its upcoming smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that are scheduled to be made official on April 14.