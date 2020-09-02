OnePlus tipped to be working four new phones, could be called OnePlus Billie 2, 2T and OnePlus 8, 8T

Highlights OnePlus is reportedly working on four new smartphones.

Two of these phones could be called the OnePlus Billie 2, and Billie 2T.

First images of the OnePlus 8T have been leaked online.

It has only been a few weeks since the launch of OnePlus' last smartphone, and the company is now already being tipped to be working on a number of new smartphones that it could launch in the coming months.

As per the latest reports doing rounds on the web, OnePlus has a few phones that could go official in the weeks and months to come. Recent reports have revealed that apart from the leaked codenamed device, "Clover" the company is also working on other devices, including "Billie" and "Kebab" -- two upcoming OnePlus phones. Apart from this, the phone maker is also said to be working on one more device with the codename "Lemonade".

The reports about the codenames of the new OnePlus devices have now been added to by another leak, this time courtesy of popular tipster, Mukul Sharma aka @stufflisting who has revealed codenames of four OnePlus smartphones. As per the leak, the phones will be billie2 OnePlus Billie 2, billie2t OnePlus Billie 2T, billie8 OnePlus Billie 8, billie8t OnePlus Billie 8T.

Interestingly, the information about the codenames comes after we had our first look at the OnePlus 8T yesterday. The phone was seen in images flaunting a flat display and slimmer bezels.

The first look was made available after the phone was seen in the latest Android 11 developer preview for OnePlus 8-series, which was reportedly found to contain an image of the company's upcoming phone -- the OnePlus 8T. Interestingly, the render shows off the front of the phone which houses a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner and a flat display. To prove that this is indeed the upcoming OnenPlus 8T, the image is titled as OnePlus_8T.webp and comes from the About Phone section.

Previously we've also seen the OnePlus 8T appear on Geekbench with the phone's key details also being leaked online. The listing has revealed that the phone will get 8GB of RAM, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.