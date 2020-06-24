OnePlus TV 2020 now up for pre-booking on Amazon with cashback and extended warranty: How to avail

Highlights OnePlus TV 2020 pre-bookings are now open on Amazon.in.

OnePlus TV for the affordable market is set to launch on July 2 in India. The Chinese company entered the home entertainment market with its flagship televisions last year for prices starting at Rs 69,900. With a flurry of affordable TVs from the likes of Realme, TCL, Vu Televisions, and Xiaomi, OnePlus wants to reach more customers with the two upcoming televisions. Now, ahead of the launch, OnePlus has opened the pre-bookings for the TVs on Amazon.in, along with interesting offers.

The OnePlus TV can be pre-booked on the e-commerce website in three steps, which will ensure various benefits to the customers. To make a pre-booking for the upcoming range of OnePlus TVs, you need to head to the pre-book offer on amazon.in. It is not a regular TV listing, so you might need to be careful about what listing you are going for. The pre-book offer is essentially an extended warranty of two years for the upcoming OnePlus TVs, worth up to Rs 3,000, available at a price of Rs 1,000. You need to buy the pre-book offer on Amazon.in with your credentials. After you are done purchasing the offer, you will receive an email confirmation.

Post the launch of OnePlus TVs on July 2, the customers who made the pre-bookings will be eligible for an offer on the purchase made before August 5. The eligible customers will receive Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance before August 10, over and above the extended warranty of two years, they paid for while pre-booking. This means the extended warranty, which cost you Rs 1,000, is now effectively free of charge. The offer is only valid for the upcoming range of OnePlus TVs, so it will not work for the last year's models.

OnePlus is launching two new affordable TV models in India that are confirmed to be priced at Rs 19,999 or below. The Chinese company has been teasing the smart televisions that are likely to disrupt the market, currently dominated by the likes of Kodak, TCL, Thomson, Xiaomi, and Vu Televisions. Realme also entered the space recently with its Rs 12,999 Android televisions. But OnePlus is claiming its upcoming TVs will provide a far greater TV viewing experience since the models are confirmed to come with a Cinematic Display with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision support. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also explained in a post on the company forums why these two technologies, besides MEMC, matters and should be implemented on televisions.